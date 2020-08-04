ফুল ফ্রি স্কলারশিপে সৌদির বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ে ভর্তি বিজ্ঞপ্তি

ইমাম মুহাম্মদ বিন সাউদ ইউনিভার্সিটি: ফুল ফ্রি স্কলারশিপে আবেদন করা যাচ্ছে। ২০২০-২১ সেশনে ফুল ফ্রি স্কলারশিপে ইমাম মুহাম্মদ বিন সাউদ ইউনিভার্সিটিতে এপ্লিকেশন করা যাচ্ছে। সৌদি আরবের রিয়াদে অবস্থিত এই বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ে অনলাইনের মাধ্যমে আগামী ২০ আগস্ট পর্যন্ত আবেদন যাবে।

লেভেলঃ অনার্স এবং মাস্টার্স লেভেলে

স্কলারশিপ টাইপঃ ফুল স্কলারশিপ

অ্যারাবিক মিডিয়ামের শিক্ষার্থীদের জন্যঃ

আরাবিক ভাষা সনদ থাকলে ডিরেক্ট অনার্স প্রোগ্রামে কোর্স করা যাবে। আর ভাষা সনদ না থাকলে ১-২ বছর ভাষা শিক্ষা ইনস্টিটিউটে কোর্সের জন্যে স্কলারশিপ দিবে। এ কোর্স শেষ করে অনার্স বা মাস্টার্স প্রোগ্রামে স্কলারশিপ বহাল থাকবে।

ইংলিশ মিডিয়ামের ভার্সনঃ

IELTS 5.5 minimum or TOEFL

এপ্লিকেশন করতে যা যা লাগবেঃ

১) সার্টিফিকেট,মার্কশিট (এইচএসসি/আলিম/অনার্স/মাস্টার্স)

২) বায়ো-ডাটা

৩) পাসপোর্ট

৪) প্রশংসাপত্র/তাস্কিয়া/ রেফারেন্স লেটার/রেকোমেন্ডেশন লেটার। যেকোনো অপশন থেকে ১/২টি।

৫) ছবি

৬) মেডিকেল সার্টিফিকেট

৭) মেয়েদের জন্যে মাহরাম লাগবে (বাধ্যতামূলক)

যেসব ফ্যাকাল্টিতে এপ্লিকেশন করা যাবেঃ

College of Engineering

Civil engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Electrical Engineering

Chemical Engineering

Architecture Engineering

College of Medicine

Department of Pediatrics.

Department of Internal Medicine.

Department of Educational Medicine.

Department of Pharmacology.

Department of Anatomy.

Department of Family and Community Medicine.

Department of General Surgery.

Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

Department of Ophthalmology.

Department of Dermatology.

Department of Orthopedics

Department of ENT.

College of Computer and Information Sciences

Computer Science.

Information Systems.

Information Management.

Information Technology.

College of Sciences

Mathematics and Statistics.

Physics.

Chemistry.

Biology.

College of Economics and Administrative Sciences

Economics.

Business Administration.

Accounting.

Finance and Investment.

Banking.

Insurance and Risk Management.

College of Social Sciences

Psychology.

Sociology and Social Service.

History and Civilization.

Management and Educational Planning.

Curriculum and Teaching Methods.

Foundations of Education.

Special Education.

Geography.

College of Arabic Language

Literature.

Rhetoric, Criticism and the Methodology of Islamic Literature.

Grammar and Linguistics.

College of Media and Communication

Journalism and Electronic Publishing

Radio, Television and Film

Public Relations

Advertising and marketing communication

Graphics and Multimedia

Specialized Media

College of Languages and Translation

English Language and Literature

College of Sharia (Arabic:كلية الشريعة)

Department of Sharia And Islamic studies. (Arabic: الشريعة والدراسات الاسلامية)

Department of Principles of Fiqh. (Arabic:أصول الفقه)

Department of Fiqh. (Arabic:قسم الفقه )

Department of Islamic Culture. (Arabic:قسم الثقافة الاسلامية)

Department of Law. (Arabic:قسم القانون)

College of the Fundamentals of Religion (Arabic:كلية أصول الدين)

Department of Holy Quran and its Sciences. (Arabic:قسم القرآن الكريم وعلومه)

Department of the Prophetic Sunnah and its Sciences. (Arabic:قسم السنة النبوية وعلومها)

Department of Creed and Contemporary Doctrines. (Arabic:قسم العقيدة والمذاهب المُعاصرة)

Institutes[edit]

The Higher Institute of Judicial. (Arabic:المعهد العالي للقضاء)

Department of Labor Judiciary

Department of Comparative Jurisprudence

Department of Sharia Policy

Department of Commercial Judiciary

Department of Criminal Judiciary

Department of personal status Judiciary

Department of Administrative Judiciary

The Higher Institute of Dawah and Ihtisaab. (Arabic:المعهد العالي للدعوة والاحتساب)

Department of Advocacy. (Arabic:قسم الدعوة)

Department of Hesbah and censorship. (Arabic:قسم الحسبة والرقابة)

Department of Contemporary Islamic Studies.

Benefits of the Scholarship:

1) In general, scholarship students enjoy all benefits that other university students have.

2) Additionally, scholarship students are offered the following:

a. Suitable accommodation and appropriate educational, social, and cultural care and guidance.

b. A monthly stipend.

c. A two-months stipend upon arrival for settling down.

d. A three-months stipend after graduation for shipment.

e. Subsidized meals.

f. An annual two-way ticket from and to their country.

e. Health care through University and governmental health facilities.

3) Finally, OUTSTANDING students have the opportunity to UPGRADE their scholarship and continue their Bachelor studies in any undergraduate program except those offered in the following faculties: Medicine, Dentistry, Applied Medical Sciences, and Pharmacy.

আবেদন করতে এখানে ক্লিক করুন

আবেদনের শেষ তারিখ ২০/০৮/২০২০ইং