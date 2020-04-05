 ‘Impose curfew in N’ganj city to prevent a coronavirus eruption’ - Miscellaneous - Dainikshiksha

‘Impose curfew in N’ganj city to prevent a coronavirus eruption’

Staff Reporter |

Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) has called upon the authorities concerned to impose curfew in the city area in a bid to curb spread of novel coronavirus.

A press release, signed by NCC Chief Executive Officer Abul Amin, said there is an outbreak of coronavirus in the industrial city.

"The infection is gradually increasing. In the meantime, some areas have already been locked down with the help of local administration following death from coronavirus," it said.

Mentioning that the city sees an overwhelming number of workers, NCC said, "Therefore, the city has higher risk of coronavirus transmission."

To save people's lives, NCC Mayor Selina Hayat Ivy has earnestly requested authorities concerned, including the prime minister, to lock down the city or impose curfew.


"Otherwise, the situation might go beyond control," reads the press release.

