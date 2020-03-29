‘Two Gaibandha patients tested positive for coronavirus’

Two people have tested positive with coronavirus in Gaibandha, the district's civil surgeon said.

A four-member team from Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) went to the area and collected blood and cough samples of the two earlier, our Bogura correspondent reports quoting ABM Abu Hanib, civil surgeon of Gaibandha.

They collected the samples on March 25, the official added.

The civil surgeon did not provide any further information regarding the tests and did not mention when they received the results.

The new cases are family members of the two US returnees who allegedly tested positive earlier, said Deputy Commissioner of Gaibandha Abdul Motin.

The DC said they got the results just two to three days back but could not provide any specific date.

Earlier, two US returnees attended a marriage ceremony in Gaibandha's Sadullapur upazila on March 11 and 12.

Around 300 to 500 people attended that wedding. The two then return to Gaibandha on March 13. Later, IEDCR tested their samples and declared them coronavirus positive on March 22.

The deputy commissioner said, "People who came in contact (with the two) at Sadullapur, Gobindaganj, Sunderganj upazilas of Gaibandha and Bogura, have been suggested to stay in home quarantine for the next 14 days."

Source : The Daily Star