3 more die with coronavirus, 54 new detected

Fifty-four more coronavirus patients have been detected with coronavirus, raising the number of such cases to 218 in the last 24 hours in the country.

Besides, the death toll from the coronavirus has risen to 20 as three more people died.

Health Directorate made the announcement through the regular online health bulleting on Wednesday.

Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) Director Prof Meerjady Sabrina Flora was present during this time.

Bangladesh reported its first three cases of COVID-19 on March 8.

The new coronavirus pandemic first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year.

The deadly virus spread to 209 countries and territories, killing some 82,214 people globally, according to Worldometer, a website which compiles number of new coronavirus cases and deaths from it.

As many as 1,435,356 people worldwide caught the virus. Among them, 303,025 people recovered from the virus, the website said.