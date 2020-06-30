38th BCS final result published: 2,204 recommended

The final result of the 38th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examinations under the Public Service Commission (PSC) has been published. Some 2,204 candidates have been recommended provisionally for appointment to different cadres, said PSC officials. Of them, 613 were recommended for general cadres.

The results are now available at PSC's website: www.bpsc.gov.bd

Officials from the Public Service Commission (PSC) told that there was a full commission meeting at 3pm today (Tuesday), led by the PSC Chairman Mohammad Sadiq. The final result of the 38th BCS has been approved at that meeting.

The process for the 38th BCS started following a Ministry of Public Administration requisition to the PSC on March 5, 2017, for the recruitment of 2,024 cadre officers.

The preliminary exam of the 38th BCS involving over 3.5 lakh candidates was held on December 29, 2017.

The preliminary exam results were published on February 18, 2018, with 16,000 passing it.

The written test ended on August 13, 2018, and the results were published on July 1, 2019, which is a new record of delay for the written results. The PSC then took a viva test of over nine thousand successful candidates till February this year. But due to Covid-19, it has been delayed.