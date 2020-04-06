ACC director dies from coronavirus

A director of Anti Corruption Commission died of COVID-19 at Kuwait Maitree Hospital in Uttara on Monday, confirmed a senior government official.

Md Rezaul Alam, private secretary to the state minister for public administration, said that the ACC director died in the early hour on Monday.

The deceased, who had been undergoing treatment at the hospital for about a week, is the batch mate of Rezaul in 22nd BCS.

His family members — wife and son — are now in isolation, said Rezaul.

Bangladesh on Sunday confirmed the detection of 29 new COVID-19 patients, raising the total number of cases in the country to 117.

