AL picks Atiqul, Taposh as DNCC, DSCC mayoral contestants

The ruling Awami League today nominated Atiqul Islam and Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh as its mayoral candidates for the upcoming elections to Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) respectively.

Bangladesh Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced the names of the candidates following an emergency meeting of AL Local Government Election Nomination Board held at the political office of AL President Sheikh Hasina in Dhanmondi.

Meanwhile, in the afternoon, Taposh, a three-time lawmaker from Dhaka-10 constituency, steps down from his parliamentary post as per the regulations to contest the city corporation elections.

Quader, also road transport and bridges minister said nominations were given to those who were deemed popular and acceptable to all.

“The decision of picking names of female candidates will be announced in the evening,” he added.

The elections to Dhaka north and south city corporations will be held on January 30 next year.

Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda announced the schedule at his office on December 22.

According to the polls schedule, the last date for filing nomination papers is December 31.

The returning officers will scrutinise the nomination papers on January 2, and the last date for withdrawing candidacy is January 9.

The 180-day countdown for the EC to complete elections has already started as the tenure of the current mayor and councillors of Dhaka North City Corporation will end on May 13, 2020, while the tenure of DSCC mayor and councillors will be completed on May 16, 2020.

According to the EC, the two city corporations have over 54.02 lakh voters — 30.35 lakh in DNCC and 23.67 lakh in DSCC — to cast their votes in the elections.

Along with electing the mayors, DNCC voters will also elect 54 ward councilors and 18 reserved women councilors while DSCC voters will elect 75 ward councilors and 25 reserved women councilors.

Source : The Daily Star