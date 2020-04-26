All educational institutions to remain closed till May 5

All the educational institutions will remain closed until May 5 in line with the general holidays announced by the government for fourth time today aiming to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country, reports BSS.

“Following the general holidays declared by the government, all the educational institutions will remain shut till May 5, 2020,” Mohammad Abul Khayer, public relations officer of the Education Ministry, told BSS this afternoon.

The holidays of the educational institutions will be adjusted considering the situation after the end of general holidays and it will be informed to the media, he said.

The government today extended the ongoing nationwide general holidays up to May 5 for fourth time to check the spread of global pandemic coronavirus in the country.

According to a circular issued by Public Administration Ministry, the days from April 26 to 30 and from May 3 to 5 were announced as general holidays, while the weekend May 1 and 2 would be added to the shutdown.