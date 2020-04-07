Bangabandhu murder case: Majed lands in jail

Abdul Majed, one of the five absconding death-row convicts for killing the country’s founding president Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was sent to the Dhaka Central Jail after police arrested him at Mirpur in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Majed was a captain of Bangladesh Army and later he was sacked.

Law minister Anisul Huq on Tuesday told New Age that the counter terrorism and transnational crime unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police arrested Majed in Dhaka.

Anisul, the chairman of the task force to find out all six absconding killers, did not disclose where Majed was before his arrest.

Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate AM Zulfikar Hayat sent Majed to jail after police produced him before the court amid tight security.

No lawyer appeared to defend him and police’s sub-inspector Anisur Rahman prayed for keeping him in jail until he was shown arrested in the Bangabandhu Murder Case by the trial court.

Assistant public prosecutor Hemayetuddin Hiron told reporters that Majed was a self-claimed murderer of Bangabandhu.

Majed told the court during the hearing that he was hiding in Kolkata for 22-23-year, he said.

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan on a video message said, ‘Our detectives had all information regarding him. His wife is Saleha Begum and he used to live at house 10A, road 1, Cantonment Residential Area.’

Asaduzzaman said Majed’s arrest is a gift to the nation in Mujib Year.

He said Majed was present at Dhanmondi road 32 during the killing of Mujib on August 15, 1975, along with Nur and Risaldar Moslehuddin. ‘Majed was a lieutenant then. He not only participated in the killing Bangabandhu but also participated in the jail killing,’ he said.

Rest of the absconding killers are Khandaker Abdur Rashid, Shariful Haque Dalim, Noor Chowdhury, Rashed Chowdhury and Moslehuddin Khan.