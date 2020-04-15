Bangladesh coronavirus cases top 1,000

Bangladesh on Tuesday recorded 209 more cases of the novel coronavirus, the highest single-day spike in infections since detection of the virus on March 8, taking the total to 1,012.

The country also reported seven more deaths from the virus, officially known as COVID-19, the highest deaths in a day, bringing the tally to 46, said prof Dr Nasima Sultana, additional director general of the Directorate General of Health Services.

In DGHS's regular bulletin on coronavirus, she also said today there was no recovery from the deadly virus.

The DGHS official called upon all to stay at home and follow advices of the health department.

Bangladesh first reported its coronavirus cases on March 8. Since then the country has been witnessing increase in the infections and deaths.

COVID first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year, and then spread to 210 countries and territories.

As of Monday, the epidemic infected 1,930,014 people and killed 119,789 across the globe, according to Worldometer, a website which compiles number of new coronavirus cases and deaths from it.

However, total recovery from the coronavirus pandemic reached 453,018 across the world.