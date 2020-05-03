Bangladesh reports record number of coronavirus cases

Bangladesh today reported a record 665 new cases of coronavirus, raising the total number of such cases to 9,445.

Besides, the death toll from coronavirus has reached 177 as two patients died in the last 24 hours. Of the deceased, one is from Narayanganj and another from Rangpur.

Professor Dr Nasima Sultana, Additional Director General of Health Directorate, said this while presenting the regular health bulletin through online on Sunday.

In the last 24 hours, 5,368 samples were examined and out of them 665 got positive results for the virus, she said.

Bangladesh reported its first three cases of COVID-19 on March 8.

The new coronavirus pandemic first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year.

The World Health Organisation declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

The deadly virus spread to 212 countries and territories, killing some 244,876 people globally, according to Worldometer, a website which compiles number of new coronavirus cases and deaths from it.

As many as 3,497,047 people worldwide caught the virus. Among them, 1,126,291 people recovered from the virus, the website said.