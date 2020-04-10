Bangladesh sees record 112 coronavirus cases in a day

Bangladesh on Thursday recorded 112 more cases of the novel coronavirus, the highest single-day spike in infections, taking the country's tally to 330.

The country also reported one more death from the virus, officially known as COVID-19, bringing the number to 21. Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Malik today came up with the diclosure in DGHS health bulletin on coronavirus.

The Directorate General of Health Directorate additional director general prof Dr Sania Tahmina, and the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control And Research (IEDCR) director Prof Meerjady Sabrina Flora were also present at the online briefing.

In the last 24 hours, samples of 1,097 people were examined and of them 112 tested positive for COVID-19. With this, the country's tally reached 330, the bulletin said.

Among infected people, one lost his life from the virus. Now the total death number is 21, according to the bulletin.

Minister Zahid said the number of isolation beds are being increased in capital Dhaka and elsewhere across the country.

The minister also said earlier only IEDCR conducted sample test. Now it is being in 16 to 17 places. As a result number of infections are rising, he added.

Bangladesh first reported its coronavirus cases on March 8. Since then the country has been witnessing increase in the infections and deaths.

COVID first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year, and then spread to 209 countries and territories.

As of Thursday, the epidemic infected 1,519,442 people and killed 88,543 across the globe, according to Worldometer, a website which compiles number of new coronavirus cases and deaths from it.

However, total recovery from the coronavirus pandemic reached 330,890 across the world.