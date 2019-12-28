Barishal univ admission tests being held

The admission test of “Ka” unit of Barishal University (BU) for the 2019-2020 session will be held on the BU campus and 17 other local venues today. The exam is scheduled to take place between 11am and 12:30pm.

This will follow the exams for “Kha” and “Ga” units held at the same venues yesterday.

Visiting the venues, newly appointed VC of Barishal University Prof Arefin Matin said the first day of admission tests was held under peaceful conditions without any disruption. He hoped for the second day to go the same way.

A total of 49,956 candidates have registered to participate in this ninth intake of BU.

The first year honours candidates will compete over 1,440 seats in 24 subjects under six faculties divided into “Ka”, “Kha”, and “Ga”, units. This means 35 candidates will vie for each seat.



Of them, 10,106 candidates sat for 560 “Kha” unit seats; 6,012 candidates sat for 300 ‘Ga’ unit seats; and 20,567 candidates will today sit for 580 ‘Ka’ unit seats.

Detailed information can be found on BU’s official website (www.admission.eis.bu.ac.bd).

The exams for the “Kha” and “Ga” units were originally set for October 18 and 19, but were postponed due to the vacancy of vice-chancellor, treasurer, and registrar’s posts of the university.

