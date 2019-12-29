'Cases filed over Ducsu incident to harass our members'

Bangladesh Sadharan Chhatra Adhikar Sangrakkhan Parishad today alleged that the cases filed over the attack on Ducsu Vice President Nurul Haque Nur and his supporters, are to harass their members.

These cases were filed much like the way cases were filed following the quota reform movement to harass the protesters, the student body members alleged.

They came up with the allegation at a press conference held at the TSC on Dhaka University campus this noon.

Bin Yamin Mollah, joint convener of the platform read out the written statement where they criticised DU Proctor AKM Golam Rabbani for his failure to protect students.

The leaders of the parishad also expressed their solidarity to the protest of Indian students against CAA and NRC.

Pro-BCL Ducsu members 6-point demand

Earlier in the day, Ducsu members who were elected under the banner of BCL in a press conference placed a six-point demand including the withdrawal of "false cases" filed against their leaders and activists over the incident on December 22.

At the press conference, held at Ducsu building around 11:15am, they alleged that Ducsu members and BCL leaders and activists have no connection to the incident.

Ducsu Assistant General Secretary Saddam Hossain read out a written statement where he blamed Nur and his supporters for the untoward incident.

Their other demands are -- legal action against the outsiders who come to Ducsu being associates of Nur; action involved in the incident on December 22; identify and bring the perpetrators to book recovering the CCTV footage of the incident; resignation of Nur as Ducsu VP for his alleged corruption, forming investigation committee to conduct an enquiry of his corruption and an unconditional apology from Nur for his communal statement.

Crude bombs blasted at Madhur Canteen

Meanwhile, three crude bombs were exploded in front of Madhur Canteen of the university around 9:55am, our staff correspondent reports quoting DU Proctor Prof M Golam Rabbani.

However, no one was injured in the incident.

“A vested quarter who wants to gain political benefit and destabilise the campus, might be behind the incident,” the proctor said, adding that the authorities will take legal action against the culprits.