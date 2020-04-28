China to send experts to work with IEDCR

A four-member team of Chinese experts having experience in epidemic prevention and control will work closely with Bangladesh to help overcome the challenges of coronavirus.

Sinovatio, a Chinese state-owned organisation which has experience in the area of epidemic prevention and control and successfully assisted the government of China in controlling the epidemic situation in some provinces, is sending the four-member team to Bangladesh.

‘They’re expected to stay in Bangladesh for three months,’ Bangladesh ambassador to China Mahbub Uz Zaman said. He added that they would assist the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research and discuss with health-related agencies of Bangladesh for implementing an epidemic prevention and control system.

However, it could not be known when the team will exactly arrive in Dhaka.

Sinovatio is headquartered at Jiangning district of China’s Nanjing Province.

The EPC includes how to perform rapid modelling and framework deployment based on epidemic data information, how to provide intelligent research and judgment information to disease control authorities and joint control with local authorities concerned through information sharing.

They are also endowed with China’s successful experience in epidemic control and potential infection person screening.

Earlier, Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming said that China would continue to stand and work closely with Bangladesh and the world to fight together against the pandemic for a better and shared future.

‘It’s China’s firm belief that only with solidarity and cooperation the international community can prevail over the epidemic and protect humanity’s common home,’ he said.

Besides, a Chinese medical team of experts comprising doctors, nurses and technicians will come to Bangladesh to help combat the virus, he said.

The whole world is grappling with the pandemic, with most countries, including Bangladesh still in the early stages of the outbreaks, according to the World Health Organisation.

‘Chinese medical equipment and expert teams have already been sent to Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Tunisia, Pakistan and other Muslim countries in Africa,’ said the Chinese Ambassador.