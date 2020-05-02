Confirmed coronavirus cases in Bangladesh hit 8,790; five more die

Coronavirus deaths keep growing in Bangladesh as five more people died from the virus infection in the last 24 hours till Saturday taking the total death toll in the country to 175.

With 552 more people being tested positive for the virus during the period, the number of such cases in the country now stands at 8,790.

Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), came up with the disclosure in the daily online health bulletin held at the Management Information System (MIS) in the afternoon.

A total of 6,193 samples were tested during the period, Dr Nasima said.

The global death toll from coronavirus climbed to 239,588 as of Saturday morning.



Since it was first reported in China in December last year, coronavirus has infected 3,400,767 people globally, according to worldometer.



Of them, 2,079,587 are currently being treated and 51,355 among them are in serious or critical condition.

So far, 1,081,592 people have recovered from COVID-19.The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.The COVID-19 is affecting 212 countries and territories around the world.Later, the holidays were extended five times until April 25 -– first from April 5 to April 9, then from April 10 to April 14, later from April 15 to April 16, then again from April 17 to April 25 and finally from April 25 to May 5.However, a notification issued on April 25 also included directive that all the ministries, divisions and their subordinate offices involved in providing emergency services will remain open on a limited scale during the extended general holidays.On the same day, the Public Administration Ministry, said government offices at division, district and upazila levels under 18 ministries and divisions will remain open on a limited scale.Earlier, the government closed all the educational institutions apart from shutting down the rail, road, river and air communications to prevent the spread of the highly contagious virus.Amid high risk of coronavirus transmission, some garment factories reopened on April 26 and factory owners claim they are operating garment factories with the workers available in Dhaka on a limited scale maintaining hygiene issues.