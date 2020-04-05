Corona virus: PM announced package of Tk 72,750 crore to face the economic loss

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday announced a special incentive package of Tk 72,750 crore to face the economic losses of the novel coronavirus pandemic in Bangladesh.

Addressing a press conference at her official residence Ganabhaban, the prime minister announced the incentive package for industries, small and medium-sized enterprises, export development fund and pre-shipment credit.

She also said that banks would provide Tk 20,000 crore loans to small and medium enterprises on nine per cent interest. Of the interest, the industries will pay 4 per cent and the government will pay the rest 5 per cent. ‘The four programmes are: increasing public expenditure, formulating a stimulus package, widening social safety net coverage and increasing monetary supply,’ she said.

The amount is nearly 2.52 per cent of GDP.

She announced the rest amount for export development fund and pre-shipment credit.

Two more people died of COVID-19 and nine more tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Bangladesh on Saturday. With the latest figures, the government has so far reported eight deaths and 70 infections.