Coronavirus: 7 more die, 497 newly infected

The death toll from novel coronavirus has reached 152 till 27 April as 7 more people died in the last 24 hours in the country.

Apart from, 497 more have been infected with the virus, taking the total number of such cases to 5,913. Professor Dr Nasima Sultana, Additional Director General of Health Directorate, said this while presenting the regular health bulletin through online on Monday.

Nine more people have also recovered from the disease, raising the number of cured patients to 131, she said

In the last 24 hours, 4,192 samples were collected and out of them, 3,812 samples were examined where 497 got positive results for the virus, she added.

Bangladesh reported its first three cases of COVID-19 on March 8.

The new coronavirus pandemic first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year.

The World Health Organisation declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

The deadly virus spread to 210 countries and territories, killing some 207,103 people globally, according to Worldometer, a website which compiles number of new coronavirus cases and deaths from it.

As many as 3,003,889 people worldwide caught the virus. Among them, 882,677 people recovered from the virus, the website said.