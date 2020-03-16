 Coronavirus: Bangladesh’s Pakistan tour postponed - Miscellaneous - Dainikshiksha

Coronavirus: Bangladesh’s Pakistan tour postponed

Staff Reporter |

Bangladesh’s Pakistan tour scheduled for April has been cancelled due to the outbreak of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus).

Bangladesh were scheduled to tour Pakistan for the third and final phase of the ongoing series to play an ODI and a Test. Earlier, in two phases, Tigers played a three-match T20 series in Lahore and a Test in Rawalpindi.

Before Monday’s announcement, Pakistan also had to scrap the ongoing season of Pakistan Super League (PSL) due to fear of coronavirus.

The two boards will now work together to identify a future window for rescheduling the ICC World Test Championship fixture.

Earlier, Bangladesh had to postpone the two-match T20I series between Asia XI and World XI over coronavirus fear. The series was scheduled to take place on March 21 and 22 to celebrate the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Man held for harassing JnU student on Women’s Day - dainik shiksha Man held for harassing JnU student on Women’s Day Saudi Arabia suspends schools, universities - dainik shiksha Saudi Arabia suspends schools, universities Historic March 7: PM pays homage to Bangabandhu - dainik shiksha Historic March 7: PM pays homage to Bangabandhu Bangladeshi in Milan infected with coronavirus - dainik shiksha Bangladeshi in Milan infected with coronavirus Coaching centres to remain shut during SSC exams - dainik shiksha Coaching centres to remain shut during SSC exams Sagar-Runi murder case : HC drops hearing on Tanvir’s petition - dainik shiksha Sagar-Runi murder case : HC drops hearing on Tanvir’s petition Jagannath University’s first convocation in October - dainik shiksha Jagannath University’s first convocation in October CU BCL demands CUCSU election as soon as possible - dainik shiksha CU BCL demands CUCSU election as soon as possible please click here to view dainikshiksha website