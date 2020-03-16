Coronavirus: Bangladesh’s Pakistan tour postponed

Bangladesh’s Pakistan tour scheduled for April has been cancelled due to the outbreak of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus).

Bangladesh were scheduled to tour Pakistan for the third and final phase of the ongoing series to play an ODI and a Test. Earlier, in two phases, Tigers played a three-match T20 series in Lahore and a Test in Rawalpindi.

Before Monday’s announcement, Pakistan also had to scrap the ongoing season of Pakistan Super League (PSL) due to fear of coronavirus.

The two boards will now work together to identify a future window for rescheduling the ICC World Test Championship fixture.

Earlier, Bangladesh had to postpone the two-match T20I series between Asia XI and World XI over coronavirus fear. The series was scheduled to take place on March 21 and 22 to celebrate the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.