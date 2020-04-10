 Coronavirus: BSMMU professor tests positive - Miscellaneous - Dainikshiksha

Coronavirus: BSMMU professor tests positive

Staff Reporter |

Prof Dr Shahidullah Sikder of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) has tested positive for coronavirus.

BSMMU Vice-Chancellor Kanak Kanti Barua confirmed the matter in the evening, reports UNB.

“Shahidullah, chairman of Department of Dermatology & Venereology and Pro Vice Chancellor (Research & Development), tested positive on Thursday,” he said.

Barua said Shahidullah’s department has been disinfected and those who came in contact with him have been quarantined.

Several BSMMU doctors said Shahidullah was on the campus on Thursday and distributed masks among his colleagues.

Bangladesh on Thursday reported 112 new coronavirus cases and one death. The country has so far recorded 330 cases and 21 deaths.

