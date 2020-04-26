Coronavirus: Court holiday extended until May 5

The Supreme Court on Thursday extended the holiday for courts until May 5 aiming to prevent the spread of coronavirus, reports UNB.

The government on Thursday extended the general holidays until April 25, aiming to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Justice Md Nuruzzaman will hear the urgent matters at the chamber court maintaining social distance while Justice Obaidul Hasan will deal urgent cases at the High Court division, said a notification signed by Supreme Court Registrar General Md Ali Akbar on Thursday.

On March 24, general holiday was declared for the courts from March 29 to April 2 as per the directive of the Chief Justice.

Then, on April 1, the holiday was extended till April 9. Later, the holidays were extended again until April 14. On Aril 11, the holiday was extended again until April 25.

Seven more people died from coronavirus in Bangladesh in the last 24 hours till Thursday, taking the death toll in the country to 127.

Besides, 414 more people tested positive for coronavirus during the period, raising the number of such cases in the country to 4186.