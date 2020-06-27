Coronavirus infects 3,504, claims 34 more in Bangladesh

COVID-19, a highly infectious viral disease, infected 3,504 persons and claimed 34 more in the last 24-hour on Saturday.

The country’s confirmed cases now stand at 1,33,978‬ while the death toll hits 1,695.

Nasima Sultana, additional director general of the Directorate General of Health Services, disclosed the information at the regular online briefing on COVID-19 situation.

Some 1,185 people were declared recovered from the novel coronavirus infection, taking the total number to 54,318.

The first novel coronavirus infections were recorded in Bangladesh on March 8 and the first death ten days later. It took only 103 days to cross the one lakh mark of the detected patients.

Some 15,157 specimens were tested in the timeline at 58 labs across the country, said Nasima.