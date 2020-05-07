Coronavirus spreads to all districts of Bangladesh

The hill district of Rangamati became the last district of Bangladesh to report the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.

Four people caught the deadly virus in the district, Dr Hasan Shahriar Kabir, Chattogram divisional director of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) told Jago News on Wednesday afternoon.

With Rangamati, the pathogen affected all 64 districts of the country.

Bangladesh confirmed its first COVID-19 cases on March 8, and since then it has been seeing hike in the number of infections and deaths.

The country today recorded 790 coronavirus patients, the highest single-day spike, taking the total to 11,719, and total deaths 186.