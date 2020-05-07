 Coronavirus spreads to all districts of Bangladesh - Miscellaneous - Dainikshiksha

Coronavirus spreads to all districts of Bangladesh

Staff Reporter |

The hill district of Rangamati became the last district of Bangladesh to report the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.

Four people caught the deadly virus in the district, Dr Hasan Shahriar Kabir, Chattogram divisional director of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) told Jago News on Wednesday afternoon. 

With Rangamati, the pathogen affected all 64 districts of the country.

Bangladesh confirmed its first COVID-19 cases on March 8, and since then it has been seeing hike in the number of infections and deaths.

The country today recorded 790 coronavirus patients, the highest single-day spike, taking the total to 11,719, and total deaths 186.   

Educational institutions to remain closed till Sept: PM - dainik shiksha Educational institutions to remain closed till Sept: PM Covid-19 patients recovering quickly after getting experimental drug remdesivir - dainik shiksha Covid-19 patients recovering quickly after getting experimental drug remdesivir Entire Bangladesh declared risky for COVID-19 - dainik shiksha Entire Bangladesh declared risky for COVID-19 RMG factories will not reopen on April 26: BGMEA president - dainik shiksha RMG factories will not reopen on April 26: BGMEA president US tol halt funding to WHO over coronavirus - dainik shiksha US tol halt funding to WHO over coronavirus IU shut indefinitely - dainik shiksha IU shut indefinitely please click here to view dainikshiksha website