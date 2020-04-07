 Coronavrius cases rising at an alarming rate in Dhaka - Miscellaneous - Dainikshiksha

Coronavrius cases rising at an alarming rate in Dhaka

Staff Reporter |

Coronavirus cases continued to rise at alarming rate in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka, making the total to 84.

Some 20 new coronavirus or COVID-19 patients were detected in the capital in last 24 hours, according the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) health bulletin on the virus. 

Bangladesh on Tuesday confirmed 41 new coronavirus cases and five deaths, bringing the country's tally respectively 164 and 17, said the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control And Research (IEDCR).

In the number of cases, Narayanganj follows Dhaka. Thirty eight people, so far, caught the virus in the district.

Amid surge in the cases, the inspector general of police Javed Patwary on Sunday ordered all police units to restrict flow of people in and out of Dhaka to curb the spread of the epidemic.

After his order, the capital apparently turned into lockdown.

Bangladesh first reported its coronavirus cases on March 8. Since then the country has been witnessing increase in the infections. 

Global COVID-19 cases rose to 1,359,010 and death number stood at 75,900 as of Tuesday, according to Worldometer, a website which compiles number of new coronavirus cases and deaths from it.

Man held for harassing JnU student on Women’s Day - dainik shiksha Man held for harassing JnU student on Women’s Day Saudi Arabia suspends schools, universities - dainik shiksha Saudi Arabia suspends schools, universities Historic March 7: PM pays homage to Bangabandhu - dainik shiksha Historic March 7: PM pays homage to Bangabandhu Bangladeshi in Milan infected with coronavirus - dainik shiksha Bangladeshi in Milan infected with coronavirus Coaching centres to remain shut during SSC exams - dainik shiksha Coaching centres to remain shut during SSC exams Sagar-Runi murder case : HC drops hearing on Tanvir’s petition - dainik shiksha Sagar-Runi murder case : HC drops hearing on Tanvir’s petition Jagannath University’s first convocation in October - dainik shiksha Jagannath University’s first convocation in October CU BCL demands CUCSU election as soon as possible - dainik shiksha CU BCL demands CUCSU election as soon as possible please click here to view dainikshiksha website