Coronavrius cases rising at an alarming rate in Dhaka

Coronavirus cases continued to rise at alarming rate in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka, making the total to 84.

Some 20 new coronavirus or COVID-19 patients were detected in the capital in last 24 hours, according the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) health bulletin on the virus.

Bangladesh on Tuesday confirmed 41 new coronavirus cases and five deaths, bringing the country's tally respectively 164 and 17, said the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control And Research (IEDCR).

In the number of cases, Narayanganj follows Dhaka. Thirty eight people, so far, caught the virus in the district.

Amid surge in the cases, the inspector general of police Javed Patwary on Sunday ordered all police units to restrict flow of people in and out of Dhaka to curb the spread of the epidemic.

After his order, the capital apparently turned into lockdown.

Bangladesh first reported its coronavirus cases on March 8. Since then the country has been witnessing increase in the infections.

Global COVID-19 cases rose to 1,359,010 and death number stood at 75,900 as of Tuesday, according to Worldometer, a website which compiles number of new coronavirus cases and deaths from it.