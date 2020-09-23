Covid-19: 37 die, 1,666 infected

Thirty-seven people have died from Covid-19 in the country during the last 24 hours, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The total number of deaths has now reached 5,044 and the death rate stands at 1.43 percent.

A total of 1,666 new infections were recorded in the meantime, taking the total number of people infected to 3,52,287, added the briefing.

The current positivity rate is 11.77 percent, while the total positivity rate stands at 18.91 percent.

Bangladesh is currently 15th in the list of worst-affected countries in the world in terms of the number of cases.



The position is one step ahead of Saudi Arabia and one step behind United Kingdom, according to worldometers.info.

A total of 14,150 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 2,163 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries stands at 2,62,953, and the recovery rate at 74.64 percent.

Among the deceased 24 were male and 13 were female, while one was between 0-10 years old, two within 31-40, three between 41-50, 12 between 51-60 and 19 were above 60 years old.

