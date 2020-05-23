Covid-19: BYLC ramps up online education program

Bangladesh Youth Leadership Center (BYLC), the country’s first leadership institute, has unveiled the new platform of its online learning academy, BYLCx, with 45 free courses making online learning more accessible to youth all across Bangladesh.

The online courses have been made available for free on BYLCx (http://x.bylc.org) till December 2021.

As part of BYLC’s response to COVID-19, it will offer students and young professionals self-paced learning opportunities on various leadership and professional development skills, including data analytics, project development, communication, and more. New content will focus on preparing youth for the post-pandemic world, emphasizing the need to be tech-savvy, resilient, and adaptive.

In addition to its free digital courses, BYLC will continue supporting the youth of Bangladesh by offering its advanced blended (online and instructor-led) programs at minimum cost on the platform.

They are offering their basic two-week long professional development program, Acquiring Competencies for Employment (ACE), at a nominal fee of BDT 500 for students of national universities.

Their month-long premium career preparedness program, CareerX, featuring advanced modules on business communication, intrapreneurship, project management and operations, is also being offered at a reduced fee of BDT 3000. Selected students under these programs will also be offered career placement support.

Moreover, BYLC will also be offering their signature Building Bridges through Leadership Training (BBLT) and BBLT Junior programs online with added financial aid for students affected economically due to COVID-19.

“In a very short time, technology has completely changed the way we work, learn, and interact. Over the past two months, we have taken most of our physical programs online and we are committed to our mission of preparing Bangladesh’s youth with the skills necessary to thrive in today’s fast changing world,” said Ayaz Aziz, Manager, Online Education at BYLC.