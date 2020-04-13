COVID-19 spreads to 35 districts in Bangladesh

Four more people died of COVID-19 and 139 others tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the 24 hours till Sunday morning in Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, a Dhaka University student tested positive for coronavirus, DU proctor Golam Rabbani confirmed.

With the new figures, the number of deaths from the infection hit 34 and the number of infected people identified rose to 621 in Bangladesh, said Meerjady Sabrina Flora, director of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research, in the daily online bulletin about the country’s COVID-19 situation.

COVID-19 has spread to 35 districts outside the capital on Sunday, Meerjady disclosed. The number of infected districts was 15 on April 6, which climbed to 31 on Saturday.

In the 24 hours till Saturday morning, three COVID-19 patients died and 58 others tested positive for the virus in the country.

Among the new 139 patients detected, 62 were in the capital and the others were in four districts— Lakshmipur, Lalmonirhat, Thakurgaon and Jhalakathi, according to the IEDCR.

The new patients in those districts had the history of travel to the capital or Narayanganj, said Meerjady.

The IEDCR director said that 50 per cent of the total COVID-19 patients were from the capital, 35 per cent from various districts of Dhaka division and 6 per cent from Chattogram division.

Directorate General of Health Services additional director general Sanya Tahmina said that 1,340 people were tested in the 24 hours till Sunday morning and 139 of them were found positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Currently 1,414 people are in institutional quarantine, she said.

Bangladesh on March 8 confirmed its first COVID-19 cases and the first death from the infection on March 18.

So far, 39 people have recovered from their infection, including three in the said 24 hours.

Among the new three that recovered, one was a doctor, who was infected while treating COVID-19 patients.

Sanya urged again people to stay at home to arrest the spread of COVID-19.

She said that a lot of discussion took place about the preparations for the treatment, but it was not less important to maintain personal hygiene, staying at home and maintain person-to-person distance.