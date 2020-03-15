Cumilla youth hacked to death in village arbitration over stalking of sister

A youth was allegedly hacked to death by a stalker and his aides in the presence of a Salish or village arbitration, held over the harassment of the victim’s sister, in Debidwar upazila of Cumilla on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Awal, 30, son of Dhanu Mia of Roghurampur village in Zafarganj union under the upazila.

Officer-in-charge of Debidwar Police Station Md Zahirul Anwar confirmed this to media on Friday morning. He said, “The body of the victim was sent to the Comilla Medical College Hospital for an autopsy.”

On receiving information, accused Aslam, 22, son of Siddiqur Rahman of the same village, had been stalking the victim’s sister for quite a while. She appeared in this year’s SSC examinations from Gangamandal Raj Institution in Jafarganj area under Debidwar upazila.

After attending the exams, she visited her grandfather’s residence in the neighbouring Kalikapur village. Accused Aslam also followed her there and stalked her repeatedly after going to her relative’s house.

Later, she went to her aunt’s house in Companyganj village of Muradnagar Upazila of the district to escape harassment. This angered accused Aslam and he threatened the family members of the girl that he would pick her up and kill them if they didn’t hand her over to him.

Later, a village arbitration was arranged to ‘solve’ the issue over the matter in a shop at Roghurampur village at 8:00 pm last night.

In the village arbitration, Aslam along with 10-12 of his associates attacked the family of the girl. At one stage, they hacked Abdul Awal's neck with sharp weapons, leaving him dead on the spot.

Police arrested Aslam’s father Siddiqur Rahman and his brother Akiz on the charge of killing Awal in the same night, OC Zahirul said.

“Drives are underway to nab accused Aslam and his accomplices,” the OC added.

On receiving information, local union parishad chairman arranged several village arbitrations over the incident in the recent past.