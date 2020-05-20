Cyclone Amphan likely to make landfall by 8pm

Cyclone ‘Amphan’ is likely to make landfall on the coast by 8pm tonight, with a 180-200 kph wind speed at its centre.

The maritime ports of Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist great danger signal number 10 while Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar great danger signal number 9.

At 3 pm on Wednesday, the cyclone centered at about 420 km southwest off Chattogram port, 430 km southwest off Cox’s Bazar port, 200 km southwest off Mongla port and 250 km southwest off Payra port, according to a Met office bulletin.

“It’s likely to move in a north-northeasterly direction and may start crossing West Bengal-Bangladesh coast during 4pm to 8pm today,” it said.

The maximum sustained wind speed within 80 kms of the cyclone centre is about 180 kph rising to 200 kph in gusts/squalls. The sea will remain very high near the cyclone centre.

Warning for coastal districts:

The coastal districts of Satkhira, Khulna, Bagerhat, Jhalakati, Pirojpur, Barguna, Patuakhali, Bhola, Barishal, Laxmipur, Chandpur and their offshore islands and chars will come under great danger signal number No 10.

The maritime ports of Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar have been advised to keep hoisted great danger signal number No 9.

Coastal districts of Noakhali, Feni, Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar and their offshore islands and chars will come under great danger signal number No 9.



Storm surge warning:

Under the influence of the cyclone and the end day of last quarter moon, the low-lying areas of the coastal districts of Satkhira, Khulna, Bagerhat, Jhalakati, Pirojpur, Barguna, Patuakhali, Bhola, Barishal, Laxmipur, Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni, Chattogram and their offshore islands and chars are likely to be inundated by storm surge of 10-15 feet height above normal astronomical tide.



Wind warning:

The coastal districts of Satkhira, Khulna, Bagerhat, Jhalakati, Pirojpur, Barguna, Patuakhali, Bhola, Barishal, Laxmipur, Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni, Chattogram and their offshore islands and chars are likely to experience wind speed up to 140-160 kph in gusts/ squalls with heavy to very heavy falls during the passage of the cyclone.

All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay and deep sea have been advised to take shelter immediately and will remain in shelter till further notice.

Evacuation

The government has evacuated about 23.90 lakh people and 5.43 livestock to 14,636 shelter centres in the coastal districts until Wednesday afternoon.

“Until Wednesday afternoon, 2,390,307 people and 517,432 livestock in 19 coastal districts were evacuated,” said State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Md Enamur Rahman.



Meanwhile, considering the intensity of the super cyclone ‘Amphan’, the shelter centres have been increased to 14,636, said Ali Reza Majid, additional secretary, Disaster Management and Relief Ministry.

Situation in Khulna, Bagerhat, Satkhira and Bhola

Local administrations have evacuated 4 lakh people against the target of 17 lakh in Khulna, Bagerhat and Satkhira districts until Wednesday noon.

“We’ve evacuated 4 lakh people to 3,007 shelters centres in Khulna, Bagerhat and Satkhira districts until Wednesday noon,” said Hossain Ali Khandaker, additional divisional commissioner, Khulna Divisional control room.

In Bhola, about 3.16 lakh people and 1.36 livestock were taken to shelter centres of Charfashion, Monpura and other remote islands, said Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Masud Alam.

Meanwhile, thousands of people were brought to main land from remote islands, the DC added.

Over 7,000 people have been stuck in Kukri Char and Dhalchar while the roads in Dhalchar union have been inundated.