Death warrant issued for Bangabandhu’s killer Majed

A court here on Wednesday issued the death warrant for Captain (retd) Abdul Majed, one of the convicted killers of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, reports UNB.

Judge of Dhaka’s District and Session’s Court M Helal Chowdhury issued the warrant after he was produced before his court from the jail.

The court also showed him arrested in the Bangabandhu murder case.

Majed was arrested from the city’s Mirpur area early Tuesday. A team of the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit arrested him around 3:30am.

He was produced before the court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate AM Zulfiqar Hayat which sent him to jail on the day.

On August 15, 1975, Bangladesh’s founding father Bangabandhu and most of his family members were assassinated by a cabal of military men.

Eighteen members of his family, including Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, three sons – Captain Sheikh Kamal, Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal and 10-year-old Sheikh Russel, two daughters-in-law Sultana Kamal and Rosy Jamal, brother Sheikh Naser, peasant leader Abdur Rab Serniabat, youth leader Sheikh Fazlul Haq Moni and his wife Arzu Moni, Baby Serniabat, Sukanta Babu, Arif and Abdul Nayeem Khan Rintu, were, among others, were also killed on that fateful night.

Military Secretary Brigadier General Jamil was also killed. Several members of a family in the capital’s Mohammadpur area were killed by artillery shells fired by the killers on the same day.

During the assassination of Bangabandhu on August 15, 1975, Majed, Noor and Risaldar Moslehuddin along with others were present there when he was a lieutenant.

On November 19, 2009, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court upheld the death penalty of 12 convicted former army officials for the assassination of Bangabandhu and his family members.

Five killers of Bangabandhu – Syed Farooq Rahman, Sultan Shahriar Rashid Khan, Bazlul Huda, AKM Mohiuddin Ahmed and Mohiuddin Ahmed – were hanged in January 2010.

Another killer Aziz Pasha met natural death in Zimbabwe in 2001.

The fugitive killers are former Lt Col Khandaker Abdur Rashid, SHBM Noor Chowdhury, Shariful Haque Dalim, Rashed Chowdhury, and Risaldar Moslehuddin.

Of them, the government knew the whereabouts of Noor Chowdhury, Rashed Chowdhury and Moslehuddin while it was not sure about the other three fugitives -- Rashid, Dalim and Majed.

According to government sources, Noor Chowdhury has been living in Canada and Rashed Chowdhury in the USA.