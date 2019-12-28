DU Campus : 12 student fronts unite to combat violence

A new student alliance `Santrash Birodhi Chhatra Oikya' was formed yesterday on the Dhaka University campus to combat violence. It has 12 student organisations.

At a press conference at the Madhur Canteen, Ducsu Social Service Affairs Secretary Akhtar Hossen, also a joint convener of Bangladesh Sadharan Chhatra Adhikar Sangrakkhan Parishad, announced the platform’s name.

“To bring an end to the ongoing violence, all the students need to unite. Our alliance, comprising democratic and progressive student organisations, begins its activities today officially. We will protest against communal and autocratic forces,” he said while reading out a statement.

The alliance members are: Bangladesh Sadharan Chhatra Adhikar Parishad Sangrakkhan, Chhatra Federation (Gana Samhati Andolon), Samajtantrik Chhatra Front (Marxist), Samajtantrik Chhatra Front (BSD), Bangladesh Chhatra Union, Biplobi Chhatra Moitri, Bangladesh Chhatra Federation (Jatiya Mukti Council), Biplobi Chhatra-Jubo Andolan, Greater Chittagong Hill Tracts Pahari Chhatra Parishad, Nagarik Chhatra Oikya, Swatantra Jote, and Chhatra Moncho.

Speaking at the press conference, Samajtantrik Chhatra Front (BSD) President Al Quaderi Joy said Chhatra league and its “shadow organisation” Muktijuddho Moncho attacked Ducsu VP Nurul Haque Nur and his men on December 22.

“It could not have been done without the university administration’s instigation,” he said.

A four-point demand, including legal action and expulsion of those involved in attacks on Nur and his supporters, was also placed at the press conference.

Their other demands include resignation of the DU proctor for his failure to protect students, withdrawal of case against the injured and bearing their medical costs, and ensuring democratic environment and students’ security on the campus.

Responding to a query, the alliance leaders said Chhatra League and Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal were not included in the association as the two student bodies were either now involved in criminal activities or had been involved in such activities in the past.

“Activists of the ruling party’s student body have been carrying out criminal activities on campuses and compelling students to join their political programmes. The aim of our alliance is to ensure that no organisation can run criminal activities,” Akhtar said.

Nur and 28 other activists of Bangladesh Sadharan Chhatra Adhikar Sangrakkhan Parishad were made accused in an attempted murder case on Thursday.

In another programme, Rashed Khan, a joint convener of the parishad, said, “Filing of the case against the injuredis an example of misrule.”

Police said they would add information of the case (filed by the parishad) to the previous one lodged by police in connection with the December 22 attack.

But they were still in the dark whether police took the case, Rashed said while addressing a protest rally in front of the National Museum at Shahabagh yesterday.

“We were tortured and sent to hospital, yet a case has been filed against us,” he said.

Referring to the attack, Rashed alleged that Muktijuddho Moncho activists carried out the attack on them first and then the BCL men joined.

He also demanded withdrawal of the “false case” against Nur and others.

After the rally, the parishad activists brought out a procession which paraded across the campus.

On December 22, Nur and his supporters came under attack from a faction of Muktijuddho Moncho, mostly comprised of BCL men, at his office at the Ducsu building.

Nur and at least his 26 supporters were wounded in the attack. Eight of them are still undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

