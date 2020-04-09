 DU classes, exams suspended until further notice - University - Dainikshiksha

DU classes, exams suspended until further notice

Staff Reporter |

Authorities of Dhaka University today made an announcement saying that all classes and examinations will remain suspended until further notice due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

It said students will be notified at least three days ahead of resuming classes and examinations.

Administrative activities of the university will remain closed till April 14 but emergency services will remain out of the purview of the closure, it said.

Calling upon students to do physical exercise regularly, the university authority asked them to stay at home and continue their studies during the closure, it adds.

Man held for harassing JnU student on Women’s Day - dainik shiksha Man held for harassing JnU student on Women’s Day Saudi Arabia suspends schools, universities - dainik shiksha Saudi Arabia suspends schools, universities Historic March 7: PM pays homage to Bangabandhu - dainik shiksha Historic March 7: PM pays homage to Bangabandhu Bangladeshi in Milan infected with coronavirus - dainik shiksha Bangladeshi in Milan infected with coronavirus Coaching centres to remain shut during SSC exams - dainik shiksha Coaching centres to remain shut during SSC exams Sagar-Runi murder case : HC drops hearing on Tanvir’s petition - dainik shiksha Sagar-Runi murder case : HC drops hearing on Tanvir’s petition Jagannath University’s first convocation in October - dainik shiksha Jagannath University’s first convocation in October CU BCL demands CUCSU election as soon as possible - dainik shiksha CU BCL demands CUCSU election as soon as possible please click here to view dainikshiksha website