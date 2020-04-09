DU classes, exams suspended until further notice

Authorities of Dhaka University today made an announcement saying that all classes and examinations will remain suspended until further notice due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

It said students will be notified at least three days ahead of resuming classes and examinations.

Administrative activities of the university will remain closed till April 14 but emergency services will remain out of the purview of the closure, it said.

Calling upon students to do physical exercise regularly, the university authority asked them to stay at home and continue their studies during the closure, it adds.