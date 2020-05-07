Educational institutions to remain shut until May 30

All educational institutions in Bangladesh will remain shut until May 30.

The secretary of secondary and higher secondary education made the announcement Tuesday, reports UNB.

“Shortly, an order will be issued in this regard,” he said.

Director General of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Directorate has been asked to issue the holiday promptly, he said.

DG Syed Golam Faruq of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Directorate said, “We are trying to issue the order as soon as possible.”

Earlier on March 16, the government closed all the educational institutes aiming to prevent the spread of coronavirus. No classes have been held since that day.

Meanwhile, the country detected 786 more COVID-19 infected people which is the highest number in a single-day on Tuesday, raising the total cases to 10,929 while the death toll climbed to 183 in the country with another person’s death in last 24 hours.