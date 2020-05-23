Eid on Monday

Eid-ul-Fitr, the largest religious festival of Muslims, will be celebrated in the country on Monday as the Shawwal moon was not sighted in Bangladesh sky on Saturday.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee on Saturday evening after reviewing the information of the Shawwal moon sighting.

Speaking at a press briefing after the meeting, Religious Affairs Secretary Md Nurul Islam said the new crescent moon was sighted nowhere in Bangladesh on Saturday.

This year, the Eid congregations would be held in mosques instead of open spaces in a bid to curb spread of the virus.

The devotees and mosque authorities were asked to follow the instructions considering the risk of Covid-19 transmission.

Devotees would have to perform ablution from home before coming for Eid prayers, instead of using ablution room of the mosques.

Every devotee who goes to a mosque for Eid prayers must wear a mask and carry their own jainamaz (prayer mat) and tupee (cap) instead of using those present in the mosque.

Carpets cannot be laid in the mosque during Eid prayers and the whole mosque needs to be cleaned using disinfectant ahead of congregations.