Fatal Friday: 22 lives lost on the road in 6 districts

At least 22 people were killed and nine others injured in separate road accidents in Habiganj, Brahmanbaria, Cumilla, Savar of Dhaka, Feni and Mymensingh today.

Of them, nine were killed in Habiganj while six in Brahmanbaria, two in Savar and as many in Feni and Mymensingh and one in Cumilla, our correspondents reported.

Habiganj

Nine people were killed and three others injured as a microbus crashed into a roadside tree in Nabiganj upazila of Habiganj this morning.

Six of the deceased were identified as Imon Khan and his father Abbas Uddin, Asma Begum, Rajib Mia, Rabbi and Mohsin while three others were unknown, police said.

The microbus carrying 12 people was on its way to Sylhet for visiting Hazrat Shahjalal's shrine, said Md Ershadul Haque Bhuiyan, officer-in-charge of Sherpur Highway Police Station.

When the vehicle reached Kandigaon on Dhaka-Sylhet highway around 6:00am, its driver lost control over the steering and crashed into a roadside tree, leaving eight passengers dead and four others injured, the OC said.

The injured were rushed to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital where another succumbed to injuries, the police official added.

Brahmanbaria

At least six people were killed as a microbus caught fire after colliding head-on with a bus on Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Bijoynagar upazila of Brahmanbaria early today.

Four others were severely injured as the Dhaka-bound bus of Limon Paribahan collided with the Sylhet-bound microbus in Bhati-Kalisheema area around 2:30am, our local correspondent reports quoting Premdhan Majumdar, sub-inspector of Khatihata Highway Police Station.

The deceased were identified as the driver of the microbus, Sohan, 20, and its passengers Harun Mia, 40, Shakil Mia, 25, Sagar, 22, Rifat, 16, and Emon Mia, 19, the SI said.

Five of the deceased were burnt to death on spot as the gas cylinder of the micro-bus exploded due to the collision. Another died on the way to the hospital, the SI added.

Savar

Two motorcyclists including a policeman were killed in separate road accidents in Savar, on the outside of the capital early morning and last night.

The deceased was identified as Akash Ahammed, 22, constable of Narayanganj Industrial Police, hailing from Dhaka's Dhamrai Upazila and Kazi Nazmul Haque Pintu, 41, of Tangail's Nagorpur upazila.

Abullahel Baki, officer-in-charge of Savar Highway Police said a Dhaka-bound speeding truck hit Akash's motorcycle from behind on the Dhaka-Aricha highway in Ulail area while he was going towards his workplace in Narayanganj around 7:00am, leaving him dead on the spot.

The truck was sized but its driver managed to escape, said the OC.

Al Mamun Kabir, sub-inspector of Ashulia Police Station, said a Dhaka-bound bus run over Kazi Nazmul on Abdullahpur-Baipail highway near Sharkar Market as he fell on the road after being hit by an auto-rickshaw around 10:30pm last night, leaving him dead on the spot.

Cumilla

A motorcyclist died on the spot as an unidentified vehicle hit his motorbike from behind at Jinglatoli on Dhaka Chattogram highway in Daudkandi upazila around 8:30am.

Identity of the deceased could not be identified immediately, said Sahadat, sub-inspector of Daudkandi Police Station.

Feni

Two motorcyclists were killed after their motorbike fell from an under-construction bridge on Sonagazi-Feni road in Satbaria area of Sonagazi upazila around 11:00pm yesterday.

The deceased were identified as Azizul Haque, 28, and Zia Uddin Bablu, 22, hailing from Mirsarai upazila of Chattogram, said Moin Uddin Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Sonagazi Police Station.

Police and locals said Azizul died on the spot and Bablu suffered injuries following the accident. Bablu was first taken to Feni 250-bed general hospital and later shifted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) where doctors declared him dead.

Mymensingh

Two people were killed and two others injured after a fish-laden Dhaka-bound pick-up van from Netrakona hit a parked truck in Mehrabari area on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Bhaluka upazila of Mymensingh around 5:30am.

The victims were identified as truck helper Abdul Azim, 22, son of Abdus Salam of Rupganj upazila of Narayanganj, and pick-up van driver Rajon Robidas, 28, son of Manik Robidas of Thakurakona of Netrakona, said Al Mahmud Adnan, in-charge of Bhaluka Highway Police Outpost.

The injured two persons were first taken to Bhaluka Upazila Health Complex and later referred to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) as their condition deteriorated, said the OC.

Meanwhile, police recovered the bodies and sent those to the MMCH morgue for autopsy. A case was lodged.

