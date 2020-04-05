Government announced closure of offices now extended till April 14

In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, the government today extended the ongoing shutdown until April 14. The Ministry of Public Administration issued a circular in this regard.

Earlier, the government announced closure of all public and private offices from March 26 to April 4 which was extended till April 11 afterwards. All public transport services were suspended after the orders.

As per the latest circular of public administration ministry, utility services such as water, electricity, gas, telephone and internet will remain operational during the shutdown. Agriculture products, fertiliser, insecticides, media, foods, goods, medical equipment, daily essentials, kitchen markets, restaurants, drug stores and hospitals would also remain out of the purview of the shutdown, the circular added.

The circular also reads that offices can be opened for urgent necessities. Pharmaceuticals and export-oriented mills and factories will remain open if necessary.

In line with the latest announcement, the apex court will also issue a notification extending holidays at all the courts till April 14.