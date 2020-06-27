Govt decides to extend pre-primary education to 2 years

The government has taken a decision to extend pre-primary education, an important component of early childhood learning, to two years from existing one year.

Primary and Mass Education Secretary Akram-Al-Hossain said that they have received approval from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in this regard 25 June.

He said with the decision, pre-primary learning would start with children of 4+ years of age rather than 5+ years.

Primary and mass education ministry officials said that government took the decision as the target 4.2 of Sustainable Development Goals calls for ensuring that all girls and boys have access to quality early childhood development, care and pre-primary education so that they are ready for primary education by 2030.

The ruling party before the last general election, in its election manifesto, promised that they would extend pre-primary education to two years.

Directorate of Primary Education Director General Md Fashiullah said that pre-primary education was introduced in 2010 and now all primary educational institutions -- government, non-government and kindergarten -- offer one year pre-primary education.

He said that they would have pilot programme from next January to introduce two year-long primary education and after reviewing the results they would expand the education to all primary schools.

Primary and mass education ministry officials said that they have a plan to introduce the two year-long pre-primary education within the next two years and it can be expanded to all government schools by next four years.