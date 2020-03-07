Historic March 7: PM pays homage to Bangabandhu

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today paid rich tributes to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of historic March 7.

The premier placed a wreath at the portrait of the Father of the Nation in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi, Dhaka this morning.

She then observed a moment of silence as a mark of respect to the memory of Bangabandhu, the architect of independent Bangladesh.

Accompanied by central leaders of the party, Hasina, also president of Bangladesh Awami League, placed another wreath at Bangabandhu's portrait on behalf of the party.

Later, leaders and workers of Awami League's associate bodies, including Awami Jubo League, Chhatra League, Mahila Awami League, Sramik League, Krishak League, Jubo Mohila League and Swechchhasebok League, also paid homage by placing wreaths.

On this day in 1971, Bangabandhu through a fiery and soulful address, made a call to the people to fight against the Pakistan authorities to achieve independence.

Before a rally of a million people at the then Race Course Maidan (now Suhrawardy Udyan), Bangabandhu declared, "Ebarer sangram amader muktir sangram, ebarer sangram swadhinatar sangram (the struggle this time is for our freedom, the struggle this time is for independence)".

Source : The Daily Star