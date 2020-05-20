Holy Shab-e-Qadr tonight

Muslims across the country are set to observe the holy Shab-e-Qadr or Lailatul Qadr on Wednesday night.

According to the holy Quran, Lailatul Qadr, the Night of Decree, is better than 1,000 nights as the angels and the spirit descend therein, by the permission of Almighty Allah with all decrees.

The devout Muslims traditionally observe the occasion through nightlong special prayers, milad, Quran Khwani, religious discussions at mosques and in their houses at this holy night.

Devotees also visit graveyards to seek eternal blessings for the departed souls of their near and dear ones.

Newspapers will publish special articles while state-run Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television and private television channels will telecast special programmes highlighting the significance of Lailatul Qadr.

Thursday will be a public holiday.