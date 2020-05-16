HSC admission process starts June 6

The online admission process for Class XI will begin from June 6 after publication of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and its equivalent examinations results this month.

Sources in education said the admission process of 2020-21 education year will continue till July 24.

Inter-board coordination subcommittee Chairman Md Ziaul Haque told Jago News around 90 percent OMR sheet reached the education boards, and the HSC results will be published within this months even if coronavirus shutdown prolongs.

He said, "We are working to publish the results this month. We will start online admission process for Class XI in the next month soon after the publication of the results."

This year students can know their results through SMS, and visiting websites of the educations.