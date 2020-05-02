Insects found in Teknaf not locusts: Ministry

The Ministry of Agriculture has said the grasshopper-like insects appeared in Cox's Bazar's Teknaf upazila are not locusts, and it urged the people not to worry about this.

Some worms like grasshopper were found invading trees in Lambari village a few days ago.

Following this, the officials of Agricultural Extension Department, Cox's Bazar destroyed the insects by spraying pesticides, said a handout issued on Friday.

The handout also read the ministry will take initiatives with utmost importance if the insects further appear.