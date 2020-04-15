IU shut indefinitely

The authorities of Islamic University in Kushtia shut the campus for an indefinite period due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A press release, signed by IU Acting Registrar SM Abdul Latif, was issued in this regard on Monday morning.

Academic activities and residential halls of the university would remain closed until further notice, it said, adding that the next press release would be issued three days before reopening the campus.

The university authorities also extended the vacation for administrative activities till April 25.

Emergency medical and other services would remain available during the vacation, the press release added.