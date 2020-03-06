IU student beaten up by BCL men at RU

A student of Islamic University (IU), who was visiting Rajshahi University campus, was allegedly beaten up by some Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) men who also snatched his mobile phone on the campus last night.

Victim Faruk Hossain is a third-year student of Marketing Department of the IU, our RU correspondent reports quoting victim.

Talking to reporters, Faruk alleged that a group of BCL men led by its RU unit assistant secretary Monirul Islam Monir intercepted his rickshaw near Sheikh Russel School on the way to Kajla from Paschimpara of the university around 7:30pm yesterday.

They forced him to get down from the rickshaw, snatched his mobile phone after slapping him and later took him to Shaheed Habibur Rahman Hall, the victim said.

The BCL men confined him to a room on the third floor of the dormitory then tortured him for nearly an hour, Faruk alleged.

Later, the attackers dropped him in front of one of the arts buildings and fled on a motorcycle, added the victim.

Faruk also said he managed to recover the mobile phone around 10pm last night following the intervention of RU BCL president Golam Kibria and the alleged four BCL men apologised to him in presence of their president after admitting to the incident.

"We earlier found many allegations against BCL leader Monir. We are discussing to take organisational action against him," Golam Kibria told our RU correspondent.

Contacted, RU Proctor Prof Lutfar Rahman said the university authorities will take action against the culprits if they get any written complaint.

Source : The Daily Star