JU teacher files complaint against chief security officer

A professor of Jahangirnagar University has filed a written complaint about the chief security officer of the university, Sudipto Shaheen, for disrespecting him and former students of the university.

Mahbubul Alam, a professor of Chemistry Department, lodged the written complaint to the Vice-Chancellor and Teachers Association in this regard.

In the complaint letter, he said that Sudipto Shaheen misbehaved with Mahbubul and another professor near Joy Bangla Gate of the university on Wednesday.

Prof. Mohammad Amzad Hossain, secretary to the Teachers Association, said “We have talked to the Vice-Chancellor of the university and we demanded strict action against him following investigation.”

Investigation on assaulting university staff and journalists is going on against Sudipto.