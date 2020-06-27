Maksud Kamal becomes DU pro-VC

Professor ASM Maksud Kamal of disaster science and management department of Dhaka University (DU) joined as pro-vice-chancellor (academic) of the university on 25 June after he was appointed to the post.

He formally took charges as the pro-VC of the university maintaining the health guidelines and social distancing in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic at the VC office on the campus in presence of DU vice-chancellor professor Md Akhtaruzzaman, said a DU press release.

Syndicate member Md Mizanur Rahman, DU Teachers’ Association general secretary professor Nizamul Haque Bhuiyan, provosts of different student dormitories and teachers of different departments and institutions were present at the function.

Earlier, the ministry of education issued a circular appointing professor ASM Maksud Kamal as the pro-VC (academic) of the Dhaka University, replacing outgoing pro-VC professor Nasreen Ahmad of geography and environment department.

Newly appointed pro-VC Maksud Kamal said he would emphasise on strengthening the bondage between teachers and students at academic level to develop a better academic atmosphere on the campus.

"We, along with the administration, will work jointly with an aim to make the university a prestigious academic institution", he said.

Kamal was elected the president of Dhaka University Teacher’s Association (DUTA) for the fourth consecutive term on 30 December last year.

Earlier, he was elected general secretary of DUTA for three consecutive years in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

Maksud Kamal is the founder chairman of the department of disaster science and management and the dean of the faculty of earth and environmental sciences of the university.

He joined the Dhaka University as a lecturer in 2000 and was promoted to professor in 2010. He received his PhD in engineering geology from Tokyo Institute of Technology. Since then, he has been intensively engaged with classroom teaching, academic research and development expertise over multiple sectors through consultation and professional service work.

He worked as an urban risk reduction specialist and earthquake and tsunami preparedness expert at the United Nation Development Programme (UNDP) and Comprehensive Disaster Management Programme (CDMP), initiated by disaster management and relief ministry.

He is also a member of National Committee for the Earthquake Awareness and Preparedness Expert Group and SAARC disaster management council. Prof Kamal worked as a scientific officer in Bangladesh Space Research and Remote Sensing Organizations (SPARRSO).

Presently, he is the president of the Bangladesh Society of Geo-Informatics and general secretary of the Geological Society of Bangladesh. He is also an UGC nominated syndicate member of private-run Manarat International University. He also served as the provost of Master Da Surja Sen Hall for two consecutive terms.