Man held for harassing JnU student on Women’s Day

Police have arrested one in a case over sexual harassment of a student of Jagannath University (JnU) inside a running bus on the International Women's Day observed lately.

Tarek Aziz Naim was arrested in the Paschim Manipur area in Mirpur around 3:00am today, Md Abul Kalam Azad, inspector (investigation) of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station.

"The accused primarily confessed that he had sexually harassed the victim. Police produced Tarek to court with a five-day remand prayer," said the officer.

The victim filed the case with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station yesterday against one unnamed person under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act.

According to the case statement, the JnU student on March 8 boarded a bus of Mirpur Link Ltd for going to her Shewrapara residence from Nilkhet intersection around 9:20pm.

When the bus reached Taltola Bus Stand in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar around 10:00pm, a passenger sexually harassed her.

Hearing her scream, other passengers asked the bus driver to stop the bus. As the vehicle stopped, the passengers tried to catch the man but he managed to run away, the statement said.

