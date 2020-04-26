Nagad to provide Tk 5 lakh to COVID-19 infected employee

Bangladesh Post Office’s mobile financial service, Nagad has decided to stand beside its around 2 lakh employees amid the cononavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Nagad will provide up to Taka 5 lakh each for treatment if any of its entrepreneurs, distributors and salespersons become coronavirus positive, said a press release today.

As the country is going through an unwanted situation rendered by the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, Nagad thinks it is the best moment to extend humanitarian assistance to the people.

It said Nagad has taken up the initiative to stand by the employees and their family members to acknowledge and appreciate their efforts.

Nagad is pledge-bound to work for the country and its people till the end.

It said with a view to help people and the country as a whole, Nagad has cut down merchant to merchant transaction fees to Taka 6.

Earlier, it decided to take no settlement charge for essential commodity and medicine and deducting no charge for cashing out of first Taka 1,000 in a month.