National University starting online classes

All colleges under the National University (NU) have been asked to launch online classes as educational institutions remain shut to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

NU Vice-Chancellor Prof Harun-Or-Rashid also provided some instruction to the teachers, students and other concerned of 2,260 colleges and educational institutions under it to continue the academic activities amid the general holiday, said a press release.



The Education Ministry urged all colleges under National University to launch online classes, it said.

On April 30, a meeting was held between University Grants Commission (UGC) and the Education Ministry over the issue. Education Minister Dipu Moni was present at the meeting.As academic activities at all levels have come to a halt following the closure of educational institutions amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government has taken steps to help students continue their education remotely through television channels and online media.In its efforts to contain coronavirus pandemic, the government has extended holidays several times .On April 27, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said educational institutions in the country will remain closed till September next if the situation does not improve.