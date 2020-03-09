Nepali student hospitalized in Khulna over coronavirus suspicion

He returned to Bangladesh from Nepal on March 7



A Nepali student studying in Khulna has been admitted to a hospital on suspicion of having coronavirus.

The 19-year-old was admitted to Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH) on March 7, following symptoms of fever and cough.

Khulna University Assistant Registrar Md Jahangir Hossain said: "He returned from Nepal after vacation on Saturday [March 7]. When he returned, he was already suffering from cold and fever."

"So, he was admitted to the hospital as a precautionary measure."

However, he said it is yet to be confirmed whether he was suffering from coronavirus, Covid-19.

KMCH Director Dr ATM Monjur Morshed said: "A student from Khulna University has been admitted to the hospital's coronavirus unit. Only after proper testing can we disclose the actual information."

"Since he was suffering from cold and fever we admitted him to the coronavirus unit as precaution."

The first three patients of Covid-19 in Bangladesh were reported on Sunday, according to the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR). These three people have been quarantined.

Till Monday, the number of coronavirus cases has risen worldwide to more than 110,110, with 3,831 deaths.

Source : Dhaka Tribune