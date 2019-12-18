Admission - Dainikshiksha

Category: Admission
Mashrafee, Sakib to collect AL nomination paper
Bangladesh cricket skipper Mashrafee bin Murtaza and Bangladesh Test and Twenty20 skipper Sakib al Hasan are going to collect the ruling Awami League’s nomination papers for the upcoming 11th parliamentary polls on Sunday. The cricketers phoned AL general secretary and road transport and bridges mi
DMP announces parking plan ahead of MBBS admission test
The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) today (29 September) issued a car parking management plan as it has expected a huge rush of private cars centering the MBBS admission test scheduled to be held tomorrow. The one-hour admission test will start at 10am tomorrow. A total of 34,740 examinees are expe
KU admission test results published
The admission test results of Khulna University (KU) for the session 2017-18 was published on Tuesday (14th November). Atiar Rahman, Director of mass communication and publication of KU has confirmed the news, said a press release. Applicants can visit the university website www.ku.ac.bd to know the results. The admission process..
KU admission test begins today
The admission tests for the first year honors courses in Khulna University (KU) under 2017-18 academic years begins today (11th November). A total of 29,140 candidates were applied against 1,204 seats in 28 Disciplines, said a press release. At least 24 aspirants will vie for a seat in the first..
Watch, electronic devices banned in BDS admission test
Health ministry banned watch and other electronic devices in examination halls of admission test of Bachelor of Dental Surgery (2017-18) to be held on November 10. The decision came up at a meeting at health ministry on BDS admission test with Secretary (health education) Fayez Ahmmed in the chair, said..
Minority community protests RU controversial questions
The National Coordinating Committee of Religious and Ethnic Minority Organisation demanded resignation of those responsible for the controversial multiple choice questions (MCQ) on Saturday (4th November) in an entry test of Rajshahi University. At a protest rally and human chain programme in front of the Jatiya Press Club in Dhaka,..
IU admission registration to continue till Nov 10
The registration process for admission test into the first-year honours courses under the academic session 2017-18 of Islamic University (IU) will continue till November 10. The admission process began on October 15 last. The admission test will be held from November 25 to 29, said IU registrar office sources. Professor..
CUET admission tests on Nov 1
The admission test for the first year honors courses of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) under the academic session 2017-18 will be held on November 1. With CUET Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Mohammad Rafiqul Alam in the chair, a meeting was held at the Institution of Engineers Bangladesh (IEB),..
Admission registration of DU 7-affiliated colleges begins
The online application for admission into first year honors courses at different disciplines of Dhaka University (DU) seven affiliated colleges under academic session 2017-18 began on 25th October. Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Md Akhtaruzzaman inaugurated the online registration process at Professor Abdul Matin auditorium of DU at 5:30 pm, said a..
JU viva-voce starts November 12
The viva-voce of the successful candidates of the first year honors programmes of Jahangirnagar University (JU) under academic session 2017-18 will be held on November 12-13, Deputy Registrar Abu Hasan told on 26th October. Besides, the viva voce and practical test of C-1 (Drama and Dramatics, Fine Arts) unit will..
KUET admission test results published
Results of the admission test for the first year BSC engineering, Bachelor of Urban and Regional Planning(BURP) and Bachelor of Architecture (BArc) of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology(KUET) under 2017-2018 academic session were published last night. KUET Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Muhammed Alamgir formally announced the results at his..
7 DU affiliated colleges start admission registration Oct 25
The online application for Dhaka University (DU) seven affiliated colleges admission into first-year honors courses at different disciplines under 2017-18 academic session will begin on October 25, said a DU release here yesterday. According to the press release, Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman will inaugurate the online registration process..
DU ‘Gha’ unit admission test result published
The result of ‘Gha’ unit (combined unit for science, business studies and humanities group students) admission test of Dhaka University (DU) under 2017-2018 academic session was published today as 14.35 percent aspirants passed in the test. Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Md Akhtaruzzaman announced the results at central admission office in the..
DU ‘Kha’ Unit viva voce date rescheduled
The viva voce for admission into the first year honors courses under 2017-18 academic session of Arts Faculty of Dhaka University (DU) under ‘Kha’ unit will begin from October 29 instead of October 22. The university authorities today postponed the viva date and announced the fresh schedule for holding the..
71 to vie for each seat in DU ‘Gha’ unit admission test today
As many as 71 admission seekers will vie for each seat at the first year admission test of ‘Gha’ unit (combined unit for science, business studies and humanities group students) under 2017-18 academic session of Dhaka University (DU) today. A total of 98,054 applicants will contest against 1,610 seats of..
12 held for DU ‘Ka-unit’ admission test forgery
Some 12 admission seekers, including two females who sat for ‘Ka-unit” admission tests of Dhaka University yesterday, were detained for illegally using electronic devices at different examination centres. “During ‘Ka-unit’ entry tests, two applicants were found using electronic devices at Faculty of Business Studies examination centre on the campus …
51 vie for each seat in DU ‘Ka’ unit admission test today
As many as 51 admission seekers will vie for each seat at the first year admission test of ‘Ka’ unit (science group) under 2017-18 academic session of Dhaka University (DU) today. A total of 89,506 aspirants have applied against 1,765 seats under the Science Faculty, said a DU release here..
JU to hold C unit admission test tomorrow amid hartal
The authorities of Jahangirnagar University (JU) have decided to continue the ongoing undergraduate admission test tomorrow for the 2017-18 academic session amid the countrywide dawn-to-dusk hartal called by Jamaat-e-Islami. According the schedule, C unit entry test under arts and humanities faculty will be held from 9:00 am to 5:40pm, Md..
DU Ka Unit admission test on Friday
The admission test of undergraduate first year in session 2017-2018 under Ka unit of Dhaka University will be held on October 13 (Friday). Starting at 10:00 am the exam will be going on till half past eleven, according to a press release issued by DU. The exam will be held..